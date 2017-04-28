Brad Paisley wanted fans to listen, so he shot a movie
Brad Paisley will do anything to get fans to listen to an entire album front to back, even shooting an hour-long visual album featuring Mick Jagger, Timbaland, John Fogerty and an unfinished Johnny Cash song. The Grammy-winning country singer, songwriter and guitarist shot sequences for each one of the 15 songs on his new record, "Love and War," to make what he's calling the first visual album in country music.
