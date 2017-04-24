Brad Paisley dropping visual album to...

Brad Paisley dropping visual album to accompany "Love and War"

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Brad Paisley has revealed that he'll be releasing a "visual album" style video companion to his new album, Love and War , with concept videos for all of the album's 16 songs coming initially as an Apple Music exclusive on Friday, April 28. Brad tells Variety he didn't come up with the idea to do a complete visual companion until he had finished the video for "Today." "I saw the way that just blew up and was really connecting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) 17 hr robert 37
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Mon Band phart 2
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... Apr 21 Aradia 2
News Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin... Apr 16 Kelly Clarkson Fan 2
News Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she... Apr 16 Kelly Clarkson Fan 1
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Apr 15 freakanatcha 20
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,613 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC