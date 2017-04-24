Brad Paisley dropping visual album to accompany "Love and War"
Brad Paisley has revealed that he'll be releasing a "visual album" style video companion to his new album, Love and War , with concept videos for all of the album's 16 songs coming initially as an Apple Music exclusive on Friday, April 28. Brad tells Variety he didn't come up with the idea to do a complete visual companion until he had finished the video for "Today." "I saw the way that just blew up and was really connecting.
