Brad Paisley brings a surprise taste of a oeLove and Wara to the Opry stage

If you missed Brad Paisley 's surprise appearance on the Grand Ole Opry this past weekend, never fear. He'll be back May 6 for two shows, just a couple weeks after the release of his new album, Love and War .

