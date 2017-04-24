Book Review: A parade of originals sing a country tune
"Johnny's Cash & Charley's Pride: Lasting Legends and Untold Adventures in Country Music" , by Peter Cooper In his new book on country music, in the midst of a riff about Tom T. Hall's ascent, Peter Cooper boils the Nashville songwriting business down to its nuclear core. "When a songwriter signed a publishing deal - and this holds true today - his job was to write songs that would please the publisher.
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|2 hr
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Sun
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
