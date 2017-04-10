Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson set for Outlaw Music Festival Tour
" Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are set to perform on a tour based on the country icon's curated Outlaw Music Festival. Blackbird Presents and Nelson announced Tuesday that the Outlaw Music Festival Tour will play six cities, including New Orleans and Dallas, from July 1 to July 16. Willie Nelson & Family will play each night, while Dylan and His Band will perform July 8 in Detroit and July 9 in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr 7
|Zandra
|1
|Kentucky Coal Mining Museum switches to solar p...
|Apr 6
|Solarman
|1
|Which act has drawn the biggest all-time concer...
|Apr 5
|brtty johnson
|1
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC