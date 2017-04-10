Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson set for Outl...

Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson set for Outlaw Music Festival Tour

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are set to perform on a tour based on the country icon's curated Outlaw Music Festival. Blackbird Presents and Nelson announced Tuesday that the Outlaw Music Festival Tour will play six cities, including New Orleans and Dallas, from July 1 to July 16. Willie Nelson & Family will play each night, while Dylan and His Band will perform July 8 in Detroit and July 9 in Milwaukee.

