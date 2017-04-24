Blake Shelton 'doesn't blame' people who question Gwen Stefani romance
The couple famously fell in love in November 2015, while co-starring on 'The Voice' together, but the 40-year-old country singer admits while he doesn't understand everyone's fascination with their relationship, he can see why they can't understand how he managed to be with the 47-year-old beauty. Appearing on the 'Today' show alongside Gwen and fellow coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, he admitted: "In people's defense, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me.
