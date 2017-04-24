Birthday quiz: Whiskey River takes th...

Birthday quiz: Whiskey River takes the cake You'll want to get on the bus at today's party.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WOI

The album was designed to help him raise money towards paying off his $16 million tax bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A parade of originals sings a country tune 11 hr untrue 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Apr 24 Band phart 2
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... Apr 21 Aradia 2
News Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin... Apr 16 Kelly Clarkson Fan 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,680,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC