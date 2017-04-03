Backstage at the ACMs 2017
Brothers Osborne may've gone into Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards knowing they'd won the New Vocal Duo trophy, but by the time John and TJ made it backstage to talk with reporters, their surprise win over Florida Georgia Line in the Vocal Duo category had barely sunk in. Likewise, Thomas Rhett was still absorbing the enormity of his emergence as the ACM's Male Vocalist, just as he'd walked away with the Song statue for "Die a Happy Man."
