Ask "Any Ol' Barstool": Jason Aldean has 19 number-ones and counting
This week, Jason Aldean 's third single from his They Don't Know album marks his 19th trip to top of the country chart. "'Any Old Barstool' brought that classic country vibe I grew up on," the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year reminisces, "so it's pretty cool to me that my fans and country radio took it to #1."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC