Ask "Any Ol' Barstool": Jason Aldean has 19 number-ones and counting

This week, Jason Aldean 's third single from his They Don't Know album marks his 19th trip to top of the country chart. "'Any Old Barstool' brought that classic country vibe I grew up on," the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year reminisces, "so it's pretty cool to me that my fans and country radio took it to #1."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.