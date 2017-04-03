Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed, songwriter Don Schlitz are the newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees

Alan Jackson : Part of country's legendary "Class of '89" along with Clint Black , Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt , Alan and his modern version of honky tonk stormed the charts with "Here in the Real World," "Wanted," "Chasin' that Neon Rainbow" and "I'd Love You All Over Again," all from his debut album, Here in the Real World. He's been a continuous presence on the country chart ever since, selling over 80 million records worldwide and scoring 35 #1 hits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.