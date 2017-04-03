Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed, songwriter Don Schlitz are the newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees
Alan Jackson : Part of country's legendary "Class of '89" along with Clint Black , Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt , Alan and his modern version of honky tonk stormed the charts with "Here in the Real World," "Wanted," "Chasin' that Neon Rainbow" and "I'd Love You All Over Again," all from his debut album, Here in the Real World. He's been a continuous presence on the country chart ever since, selling over 80 million records worldwide and scoring 35 #1 hits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which act has drawn the biggest all-time concer...
|12 hr
|brtty johnson
|1
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC