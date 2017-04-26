Afghanistan says massive United States bomb killed 36 militants

The strike using the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, known as the Mother Of All Bombs, was carried out Thursday against an Islamic State group tunnel complex carved into the mountains which Afghan forces had tried to assault repeatedly in recent weeks during fierce fighting in Nangarhar province. The show chose to play Toby Keith's pro-America anthem "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue", while viewers watched the footage of the massive bomb exploding in Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.