ACM Awards 2017: Jason Aldean a big winner, but that 'La La Land' award was a joke

19 hrs ago

For the second year in a row, Jason Aldean has been named entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards Aldean picked up the award show's top prize Sunday evening during the ceremony at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In his acceptance speech, he said he was especially excited to be presented the award by Joe Walsh, a member of the famed band The Eagles.

