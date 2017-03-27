ACM Awards 2017: After epic Oscars mix-up, the spotlight is on country music's big night
The Academy of Country Music Awards generally air about a month after the Oscars, which usually doesn't hold any particular significance. However, this year, the ACMs - Sunday night on CBS - are the first televised award ceremony after the most epic mistake in award show history, when "La La Land" was accidentally announced as best picture instead of "Moonlight," the actual winner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC