Aaron Watsona s missing guitar returned
Aaron Watson, right, and Kimberly Watson arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Country star Aaron Watson has been reunited with his missing guitar a week after appealing to fans for help in locating the instrument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Tue
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC