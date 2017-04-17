a oeThe Voicea Winner Sundance Head Readies New Single Featuring a a oeCountry Music Hall of Fame...
After winning Season 11 of The Voice in December 2016, Sundance Head joined his TV coach Blake Shelton on a 12-date tour of the West Coast and Midwest in February and March. But the Texas native has also been busy in the studio working on his debut album with producer Buddy Cannon.
