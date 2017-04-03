a oeThe Voicea Recap: Blake steals an artist from Gwen
The knockout rounds continued on Tuesday's edition of The Voice , a night that saw coach Blake Shelton steal one of Gwen Stefani's artists. Artists from Alicia Keys' team also duked it out to see which ones would make it to the live rounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|25 min
|Zandra
|1
|Chris Stapleton Reveals New Album Track List, P...
|6 hr
|Kelly
|2
|Kentucky Coal Mining Museum switches to solar p...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Which act has drawn the biggest all-time concer...
|Apr 5
|brtty johnson
|1
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC