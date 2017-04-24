a oeA Real Fine Place to Starta : Sara Evans starts new label to launch 8th studio album
Sara Evans is starting her own record label, and she expects to be back with a new album sometime this summer. The new partnership with Sony is called Born to Fly Records, and it takes its name from Sara's 2000 #1 hit.
