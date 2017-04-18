A dog-lover's heaven: 'big walk' gets thousands of...
Bernie the bernese dog, a well-known resident of Oriental Parade, Wellington, crossed the rainbow bridge this week. On Saturday morning thousands of his peers will be out walking in Bernie's favourite spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Fri
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC