A Country Guide to Record Store Day 2017

Record Store Day turns 10 on Saturday , and there's no shortage of country music to invest in this weekend. Brad Paisley , Angaleena Presley and Charlie Worsham each have new albums coming out Friday , while a limited number of commemorative RSD releases from Eric Church , the Cadillac Three , Dolly Parton , David Bowie, Prince, Leon Russell and more will be available at select independent record stores worldwide beginning Saturday.

