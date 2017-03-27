Your chance to play with Lady A: The "You Look Good" hitmakers hunt for a horn section

If you're a horn player and a Lady Antebellum fan, this could be the gig for you! Lady A is looking for a brass section to join them on stage during their September 9 show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. To audition, you just need to post a video on social media of you playing their horn-fueled hit "You Look Good," using the hashtag #YOULOOKGOODonstage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.