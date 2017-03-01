Workersa Comp investigation into Dec. 2 terror attack victimsa cases concludes
The state Division of Workers' Compensation has concluded its investigation into San Bernardino County's handling of cases involving victims of the Dec. 2 terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center, finding that while denials for treatment have been rare, delays were attributed mainly to doctors failing to submit information needed to approve treatments. “The Board of Supervisors has shared the frustration expressed by many of the survivors when delays and denials have occurred,” board chairman Robert Lovingood said in a statement Wednesday.
