Wife: Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar

Glen Campbell's wife says Alzheimer's disease has robbed the 80-year-old singer's ability to play guitar. But Kim Campbell tells The Tennessean that her husband occasionally breaks into a solo air guitar routine, which she says is "kind of fun."

