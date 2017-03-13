What Alessia Cara Learned from Taylor Swift
One of Alessia Cara 's early celebrity fans was Taylor Swift , who was singing Alessia's praises when all the Canadian singer had out was an EP. Taylor even invited Alessia to perform onstage with her during her stadium tour in support of the 1989 album, and interviewed her for a magazine.
