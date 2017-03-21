Trent Harmon wants to go even further with "There's A Girl"
Trent Harmon 's latest single, "There's A Girl," is officially his first top 20 song...but he doesn't want to stop here. "Top 20 was actually a goal for me whenever we started radio tour on June the 15th, 2016," he adds.
