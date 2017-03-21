Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Releasing a Joint Album
The country couple announced plans for an untitled album on Monday, set to be released later this year from Sony Music Entertainment. The pair's new single, "Speak to a Girl," is set to debut on Thursday, with the singers performing the song at the Academy of Country Music Awards next month.
