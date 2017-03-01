Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Enjoy Date Night at iHeartRadio...
Before the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the country singer hit the red carpet where he posed with his pregnant wife Lauren Akins . In their first red carpet appearance since announcing their pregnancy and adoption news , the couple smiled from ear-to-ear as they held hands and wrapped their arms around each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Who-Bigest _fan
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Sat
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC