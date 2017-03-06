The view from the front row: Keith Ur...

The view from the front row: Keith Urban re-lives the Oscar mix-up

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

In Music City, the saying goes "There's always a country connection" - and that's even true of last week's history-making mix-up at the Oscars. Keith Urban was in the front row next to his nominated wife, Nicole Kidman , as La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner, instead of Moonlight .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Mar 4 Who-Bigest _fan 156
News Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence... Mar 4 @Real Kelly 1
News Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country Mar 1 J bird 6
News Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07) Feb 26 Rock star 58
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) Feb 25 Test 22
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Feb 23 aq dragon 1
News George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ... Feb 22 brtty johnson 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC