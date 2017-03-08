The legendary Chad Morgan to headline this year's Terara Country Music Campouta | video, photos
This year's Terara Country Music Campout is set to feature one of the biggest names in Australian country and western music. Chad Morgan, affectionately known as The Sheik from Scrubby Creek, will headline a packed three-day program at this year's sixth annual campout on the Terara property of Owen and Thelma Ison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Coast Register.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|3 hr
|Wildchild
|15
|Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink
|Mar 7
|EatPhartz
|1
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Mar 4
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC