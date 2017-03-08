The legendary Chad Morgan to headline...

The legendary Chad Morgan to headline this year's Terara Country Music Campouta | video, photos

3 hrs ago

This year's Terara Country Music Campout is set to feature one of the biggest names in Australian country and western music. Chad Morgan, affectionately known as The Sheik from Scrubby Creek, will headline a packed three-day program at this year's sixth annual campout on the Terara property of Owen and Thelma Ison.

