The Clean Cut: - Cinder...
Have you ever wondered how "Cinderella" would turn out as a Taylor Swift musical? Probably not, but there is a good reason you should have. Pattycake Productions, a YouTube channel dedicated to "Unexpected Musicals," filmed an original version of Disney's "Cinderella," sung completely in Taylor Swift songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Sat
|undertaker
|3
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Mar 9
|Wildchild
|15
|Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink
|Mar 7
|EatPhartz
|1
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Mar 4
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC