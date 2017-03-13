The Chainsmokersa a oeClosera ties record for most weeks in the top 10
The duo's hit "Closer" has now logged 32 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 . In fact, it hasn't been out of the top 10 since it first got there in August of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|18 hr
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mon
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Mar 9
|Wildchild
|15
|Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink
|Mar 7
|EatPhartz
|1
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC