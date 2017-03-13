Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ole Days: New ...

Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ole Days: New Hall of Fame exhibit makes Brett Eldredge remember his grandpa

Brett Eldredge is one of the hot young stars featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new "American Currents" exhibit, which pairs today's hitmakers with the legends who helped make it all possible for them. When the "Somethin' I'm Good At" singer considers what the honor means to him, he can't help but remember his visit here with his late grandpa.

