Taylor Swift's alleged stalker arrested

11 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

Mohammed Jaffar was arrested on March 6 for stalking and burglary after having allegedly tailed the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker for months, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column. The publication reports that Mohammed, 29, had been lingering around her home in Tribeca, New York City, for the past three months in order to land a face-to-face meeting with the blonde beauty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

