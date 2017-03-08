Taylor Swift's alleged stalker arrested
Mohammed Jaffar was arrested on March 6 for stalking and burglary after having allegedly tailed the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker for months, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column. The publication reports that Mohammed, 29, had been lingering around her home in Tribeca, New York City, for the past three months in order to land a face-to-face meeting with the blonde beauty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|19 hr
|Wildchild
|15
|Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink
|Mar 7
|EatPhartz
|1
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Mar 4
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC