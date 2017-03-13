Taylor Swift to launch streaming service?
The 'Bad Blood' hitmaker - who famously withdrew her catalog from Spotify in 2014 in a row over royalties - has filed documents giving her the right to brand a website "featuring non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings." And as well as the website, which will be called Swifties, Taylor is also planning to launch a line of music products, including guitars, guitar picks and straps, and drumsticks.
