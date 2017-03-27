Stormzy and Katy Perry added to Glastonbury festival bill
Katy will bring her "purposeful pop" to Somerset as she makes her debut at the festival following a performance at the Brit Awards which saw her joined on stage by giant dancing puppets of Theresa May and Donald Trump. Other artists heading to Worthy Farm to join the previously announced headliners include Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Alt-J, Boy Better Know, Run The Jewels, Laura Marling and Kris Kristofferson.
