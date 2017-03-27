Stop What You're Doing and Watch LeAnn Rimes and Anthony Anderson Sing About...Breast Exams

The singer and the Black-ish star have teamed up for a new Stand Up To Cancer PSA that features them singing "Treasured Chest," a very catchy song about...breast exams! "Mammography's like photography but just for your breasts," they croon in the country-inspired ballad. "For the best shot they'll need them compressed - squeeze! - between two plates, then they'll snap some x-rays."

