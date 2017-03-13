Singer Jeff Bates speaks to a room full of inmates at Henderson County Detention Center.
"I've been clean and sober for sixteen years," one of the first things country music singer Jeff Bates told a room full of inmates at Henderson County Detention Center Friday afternoon. Jeff Bates spent some time behind bars himself, and he uses his success story to inspire other inmates across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Fri
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Mar 9
|Wildchild
|15
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC