Sam Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" Tops 5th Straight Hot Country Songs Chart

Sam Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" spends a fifth week as America's hottest country song. Luke Bryan's "Fast" enters the Top 5. "Body Like A Back Road" also retains its #1 positions on the Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs subcharts, while rising to #11 on Country Airplay.

