Rodeo Austin in full swing

Rodeo Austin in full swing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

South by Southwest isn't the only thing happening in Austin this weekend, Rodeo Austin is also in full swing. And since many country fans usually make their way to the rodeo, KXAN wanted to know if the rodeo was worried about how Garth Brooks surprise concert could impact crowds Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many community college students lack reliable f... Fri Reliable Phart 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Thu Anonymous 9
News RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t... Mar 14 Great pharts 1
News Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017... Mar 13 Trump is the man 1
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Mar 11 undertaker 3
News Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08) Mar 11 Jared 2
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... Mar 9 Wildchild 15
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,928 • Total comments across all topics: 279,657,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC