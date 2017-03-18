Rodeo Austin in full swing
South by Southwest isn't the only thing happening in Austin this weekend, Rodeo Austin is also in full swing. And since many country fans usually make their way to the rodeo, KXAN wanted to know if the rodeo was worried about how Garth Brooks surprise concert could impact crowds Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Fri
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
|Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Jared
|2
|Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ...
|Mar 9
|Wildchild
|15
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC