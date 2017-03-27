Review: The Mavericks ' new CD is a spinning wheel of styles
Led by rhapsodic vocalist Raul Malo, the band displays its usual high standards on tunes brimming with Tex-Mex accordions, Cuban rhythms, sophisticated 1960s pop, sensitive ballads and swirling bossa nova. Opener "Rolling Along" contains the leitmotif of the band's first album on their own independent label - "Don't fix what ain't broken" - and suggests a distraction from some of life's many difficulties that, as of press time, is legal only in a handful of states.
