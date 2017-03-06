Recycling unfounded charges
Brooklyn: Re the Daily News editorials regarding certain labor issues at our Brooklyn recycling facility : We at Sims Municipal Recycling agree there is no Democratic or Republican way to clean the streets, and I am sure The News would agree there is nothing more democratic than a vote. Providing our employees the opportunity to vote on whether to unionize was the only thing we asked for.
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Mar 4
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
