Reba McEntirea s country anthem inspires new musical
The tune about a fictional 16-year-old Louisiana girl who becomes a prostitute to escape poverty was originally written by Bobbie Gentry in the late 1960s. McEntire scored a big hit with her cover and now the song has inspired producer Margot Astrachan to turn the project into a new country-themed musical, featuring anthems performed by Loretta Lynn, Bonnie Raitt, Carrie Underwood, Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, and Merle Haggard.
