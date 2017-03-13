Rascal Flatts- "Yours If You Want It" Video
It has been 17 years since Rascal Flatts burst onto the country music scene and this year they will release their 10th studio album! "Back To Us" will be the title and it will be available on May 19th. The first single from their forthcoming album is called "Yours If You Want It".
