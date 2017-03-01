Patsy Cline PBS Documentary Celebrate...

Patsy Cline PBS Documentary Celebrates a Pioneer in Pop Crossover & Unspoken Country Feminism

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Patsy Cline is associated with the word "timeless" because of her flawless contralto, eerily aching ballads and recordings that seem to deliver the songs from God's own living room. But there's also an eternality to the debates over what's country and what's pop that inevitably revert back to Cline's boundary-breaking as an early touchstone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) 7 hr Who-Bigest _fan 156
News Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence... 9 hr @Real Kelly 1
News Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country Mar 1 J bird 6
News Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07) Feb 26 Rock star 58
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) Feb 25 Test 22
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Feb 23 aq dragon 1
News George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ... Feb 22 brtty johnson 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC