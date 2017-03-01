Patsy Cline PBS Documentary Celebrates a Pioneer in Pop Crossover & Unspoken Country Feminism
Patsy Cline is associated with the word "timeless" because of her flawless contralto, eerily aching ballads and recordings that seem to deliver the songs from God's own living room. But there's also an eternality to the debates over what's country and what's pop that inevitably revert back to Cline's boundary-breaking as an early touchstone.
