Order Up! Rascal Flatts' cooking is "Yours If You Want It"

If you could use a good laugh, you need to keep your eyes peeled for the latest music video from Rascal Flatts . So far, we know the video for "Yours If You Want It" involves Jay DeMarcus , Joe Don Rooney and Gary LeVox lip-syncing in the parking lot of downtown Nashville's Hermitage Caf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.