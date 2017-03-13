On the Road Again: Why the winter sto...

On the Road Again: Why the winter storm won't mess with LOCASH

When you've got a major network TV appearance and a big winter storm causes your flight to be cancelled, what do you do? Well, if you're an on-the-rise country duo like LOCASH , you simply jump on the bus. After a major snowstorm disrupted air travel on the east coast on Tuesday, Preston Brust , Chris Lucas and crew hit the road Tuesday night to make the drive from Music City to New York City.

