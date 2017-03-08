Nashville Notes
Cole Swindell gathered up some gold dust again as his sophomore album, You Should Be Here , has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Each of Cole's singles has not only gone to #1 on the country charts, but also has been certified Gold or Platinum, for downloads and streams of 500 thousand or a million respectively.
