Nashville Notes

Cole Swindell gathered up some gold dust again as his sophomore album, You Should Be Here , has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Each of Cole's singles has not only gone to #1 on the country charts, but also has been certified Gold or Platinum, for downloads and streams of 500 thousand or a million respectively.

