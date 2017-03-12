Music Choice Launches Rising Country Playlist to Support Emerging Country Artists

In a bid to help emerging artists bolster their fan base, Music Choice today announced the launch of #RisingCountry, a video playlist highlighting the hottest new country artists and their videos each month On Demand. The series kicks off Monday, February 13th in the Country Hits folder and will feature BBR Music Group Wheelhouse Records trio RUNAWAY JUNE in the first installment of the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.