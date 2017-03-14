More

More

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKHX-FM Atlanta

The bidding is underway on Charitybuzz's first-ever curated music auction , which includes the chance to spend time with country music stars such as Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band and more. Carrie's VIP experience, which is valued at $10,000 and currently has a bid of $3,000, will take place at the Grand Ole Opry on March 24 or 25. According to the auction post: "This exclusive experience allows you and a guest to have VIP tickets to Carrie Underwood at the Grand Ole Opry with a backstage meet & greet! In addition to meeting Carrie Underwood and enjoying VIP tickets in the audience, you will also receive a VIP backstage tour of the renowned theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t... Tue Great pharts 1
News Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017... Mon Trump is the man 1
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Mar 11 undertaker 3
News Jackson singer to appear on 'Nashville Star' to... (Jun '08) Mar 11 Jared 2
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... Mar 9 Wildchild 15
News Houston, Texas: where to stay, eat and drink Mar 7 EatPhartz 1
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Mar 4 Anonymous 156
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC