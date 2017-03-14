The bidding is underway on Charitybuzz's first-ever curated music auction , which includes the chance to spend time with country music stars such as Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band and more. Carrie's VIP experience, which is valued at $10,000 and currently has a bid of $3,000, will take place at the Grand Ole Opry on March 24 or 25. According to the auction post: "This exclusive experience allows you and a guest to have VIP tickets to Carrie Underwood at the Grand Ole Opry with a backstage meet & greet! In addition to meeting Carrie Underwood and enjoying VIP tickets in the audience, you will also receive a VIP backstage tour of the renowned theater.

