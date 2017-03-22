More superstars of country confirmed for upcoming ACM Awards
The Academy of Country Music has announced additional performers to join this year's already stellar lineup for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards -- Country Music's Party of the Year. The newly added performers include Faith Hill , Tim McGraw , Sam Hunt , Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire , Thomas Rhett , Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell , Carrie Underwood , and Keith Urban .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|9 hr
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|21 hr
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
|Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15)
|Mar 11
|undertaker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC