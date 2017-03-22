More superstars of country confirmed for upcoming ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music has announced additional performers to join this year's already stellar lineup for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards -- Country Music's Party of the Year. The newly added performers include Faith Hill , Tim McGraw , Sam Hunt , Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire , Thomas Rhett , Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell , Carrie Underwood , and Keith Urban .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.