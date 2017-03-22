More superstars of country confirmed ...

More superstars of country confirmed for upcoming ACM Awards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The Academy of Country Music has announced additional performers to join this year's already stellar lineup for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards -- Country Music's Party of the Year. The newly added performers include Faith Hill , Tim McGraw , Sam Hunt , Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire , Thomas Rhett , Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell , Carrie Underwood , and Keith Urban .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G... 9 hr jbuclker90 1
News The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan 21 hr brtty johnson 1
News Many community college students lack reliable f... Mar 17 Reliable Phart 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Mar 16 Anonymous 9
News RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t... Mar 14 Great pharts 1
News Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017... Mar 13 Trump is the man 1
News Indian Partners With Zac Brown Band For U.S.O. ... (May '15) Mar 11 undertaker 3
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC