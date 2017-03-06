Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and more to perform at ACM Awards
The first round of performers for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards has been announced and includes former Tishomingo resident Miranda Lambert and fellow ACM Award nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris. Plus, the Backstreet Boys will make their debut appearance at the ACM Awards, performing with Florida Georgia Line for a must-see performance.
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|156
|Photo shows Hillary Clinton reading about Pence...
|Mar 4
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|Mar 1
|J bird
|6
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Feb 26
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
