Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and more to perform at ACM Awards

29 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The first round of performers for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards has been announced and includes former Tishomingo resident Miranda Lambert and fellow ACM Award nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris. Plus, the Backstreet Boys will make their debut appearance at the ACM Awards, performing with Florida Georgia Line for a must-see performance.

